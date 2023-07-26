Man arrested after Samson Blvd. woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’

Samson Blvd. near Autoroute 13, where the victim was found in a multi-unit residential building.

The Laval Police placed a 55-year-old man under arrest Tuesday night after a 60-year-old woman was found lifeless earlier in the day at her home on Samson Blvd. near Autoroute 13 in Chomedey/Laval.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the LPD was called to the multi-unit residential building where the woman was living to check on her condition, as requested by one of her relatives.

Once there, LPD officers found the woman unconscious.

An investigation has been handed over to the LPD’s Crimes Against the Person division, an LPD spokesperson said.

“We consider this death to be suspicious,” said LPD media relations officer Stéphane Beshara.

The suspect, whose relationship to the woman was not specified by the police, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was expected to be arraigned at the Palais de Justice de Laval on Saint-Martin Blvd. early on Wednesday morning to face at least one charge: interfering with human remains.