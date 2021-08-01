Major turnout for first post-pandemic Symposium de Ste-Rose

Fifty artists participated in this year’s smaller art show in Vieux Sainte-Rose

Although last year’s Symposium de Ste-Rose was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of this year’s art show say the crowds were more enthusiastic than ever, while the sunny weather probably also contributed to an unexpectedly big turnout.

“I think people were more than ready to get out and do something after being inside for so long,” said Carole Faucher, president of the Corporation Rose-Art.

Four days of art

Fifty artists exhibited their works at this year’s symposium on Thursday July 22, Friday July 23, Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25. As always, it was organized by the members of the Corporation Rose-Art artists’ collective.

Françoise Faucher, president of the Corporation Rose-Art which sponsors the Symposium de Ste-Rose, was among the artists exhibiting their works. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The Symposium de Ste-Rose is regarded by some as one of Canada’s most successful gatherings of visual artists and their works. Each year, attending the symposium is seen by connoisseurs of art as a great opportunity to enjoy the creations of many different artists who express themselves in many different styles.

A smaller symposium

Although more than 90 artists usually participate, the 2021 Symposium de Ste-Rose was somewhat smaller, with 50 artists, due to relaxed but still ongoing sanitary restrictions mandated by the provincial government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right, painter Carole Bonneau from the Laurentian town of Saint Hippolyte was among the 50 artists who participated in the 2021 Symposium de Ste-Rose. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

For this year’s symposium, the Corporation Rose-Art had the endorsement of Virginie Dufour, the Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose and a senior member of the City of Laval’s executive-committee.

A successful art show

For many patrons, the Saint-Rose Art Symposium has become an annual pilgrimage to an art show where they know quality art works can be purchased to enhance the home, or as lasting gifts for family and loved ones.

While most of the artists and sculptors whose works were featured in the show were from the Laval region, some came from more distant reaches of Quebec, such as Trois-Rivières, the Eastern Townships and the Laurentians.