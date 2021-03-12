Friday, March 12, 2021
Major COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir Soleil Laval

Staff at one of the largest private seniors' retirement residences in Laval are dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19.
Major COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir Soleil Laval

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
Manoir Soleil Laval on de l'Avenir Blvd. in central Laval is the site of a major outbreak of COVID-19.

Staff at one of the largest private seniors’ retirement residences in Laval are dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19.

The French-language TVA network was reporting on Friday that 96 of Manoir Soleil Laval’s 800 residents were infected with the coronavirus.

According to the television network, the administration of the residence on de l’Avenir Blvd. in central Laval has been tracking and trying to control the outbreak for the past three weeks.

While seven residents have recovered from the virus, there had been seven fatalities up to Friday.

The CISSS de Laval is providing support, including additional security personnel.

A COVID-19 vaccination campaign which had gotten underway at Manoir Soleil Laval is now postponed until the outbreak has been brought under control.

Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News.

