LPD seizes $1 million worth of cannabis, other drugs, in shutdown of online operation

The Laval Police Dept. announced on Friday that they cracked open an illegal cannabis retailing operation which was based online and sold other types of drugs at the same time.

Stemming from an investigation that began last year after an informant tipped off the LPD, the investigators found cannabis was being sold and delivered to buyers, while being co-ordinated from a website.

Three suspects ages 21, 29 and 33 were arrested. Search warrants were obtained for two vehicles, three residences and businesses in Laval, Montreal and Blainville.

Searches conducted by the police resulted in the seizure of nearly 50 kilos of cannabis, a kilo of cocaine, nearly 20 grams of crack cocaine, more than 700 grams of crystal meth, unspecified quantities of methamphetamine and Xanax tranquilizers, and more than 10 kilos of psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

The additional seizure of illicit tobacco products, as well as two vehicles believed to be used to commit crimes, brought the total value of what was seized above $1 million.