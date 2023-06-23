LPD seeks victims of man accused of pimping

The Laval Police say they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with charges that he was acting as a pimp for prostitution.

(Photo: Courtesy of Blue Line Magazine)

In the meantime, LPD investigators believe he may have multiple victims who wish to press additional charges.

Georgio Saliba was arrested earlier this week. He has already been arraigned at the Palais de Justice de Laval on Saint-Martin Blvd., although he has since been released on bail with several conditions to follow.

Georgio Saliba is seen in this photo issued by the Laval Police Dept.

According to a backgrounder provided by the LPD, one of Saliba’s alleged victims began a relationship with him.

Over the ensuing months, he allegedly proposed that she work for him, asking her to provide sexual services to customers.

The LPD maintains that the victim complied for a few months, although Saliba is alleged to have assaulted her when she tried to end their relationship.

The LPD is asking anyone with more information to contact them via their confidential information line at 450 662-INFO (4636).