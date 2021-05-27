LPD seeks victims of arrested child porn suspect

​The Laval Police Department says it arrested 34-year-old Carlos-Rodrigo Perez-Martinez and charged him with extortion, possession of child pornography, criminal harassment, luring with a computer and distributing sexual images without the subject’s consent.

The LPD says that during the summer of 2020, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim, who is a minor, while using Instagram, under the pseudonym Paranoid mexicain 2020.

The police allege that after establishing a bond of confidence with the victim, he took pictures of her. They also allege he demanded more pictures of her, threatening to post the picture he already had of her if she didn’t comply.

The LPD says they have reason to believe that Carlos-Rodrigo Perez-Martinez may have had other victims and they would like to question them.

The suspect was arrested last February and was released with conditions to observe until his court date. He is due back in court on Aug. 4.

Info-Line

Anyone who feels they have useful information can contact the LPD through their Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or by calling 911. The file number is LVL 200925-038.