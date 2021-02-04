LPD seeks victims of 76-year-old sexual misconduct suspect

The Laval Police say they arrested Alain Tessier, age 76, on Jan. 21 based on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

LDP investigators say they have reason to believe there could be other victims and are urging them to come forward.

According to the LPD, the events leading to the charges took place in the fall of 2020.

The LPD says the suspect struck up a friendship with the victim. Both are from Vimont. It is alleged that the suspect gave money to the victim, asked him for nude pictures, and asked him to go to Oka where they would engage in acts of a sexual nature.

In January, the suspect came into contact once again with the victim, asking once more for sexual favours.

The LPD says the suspect was arraigned through a videoconference and was released on the specific condition that he not be in the presence of minors. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 20.

The LPD says that anyone who believes they may have been contacted by Alain Tessier for reasons similar to those above can call the Laval Police’s confidential Info-Line at (450) 662-INFO (4636) or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 210114 034.