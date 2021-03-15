LPD seeks victims after arresting suspect for alleged sex assaults

The Laval Police Department said on Monday that it had arrested Michel Ianiri, 60, late last month based on allegations of sexual assaults he is suspected of having committed from 1980 to 2021.

The LPD says that during the 1980s, Ianiri, who went by the name Mike, managed a video game arcade on Laurier Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides.

Witnesses have come forth claiming that Ianiri invited underage boys to his home where they used drugs together and where he allegedly engaged in sexual activities with them.

The LPD says that after first announcing the allegations more than a year ago, three new victims came forth, and that last February, Ianiri resumed engaging in these sorts of activities using a similar strategy.

The LPD thinks Ianiri had other victims and is urging them to contact the police.

Ianiri was arraigned before a judge on Feb. 26 through a video link-up, at which time he faced several criminal charges, including sexual assault, making death threats, and possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

The LPD issued this photo of Michel Ianiri when he was younger.

He is currently in custody and was scheduled to make another court appearance on March 18.

The LPD says that anyone who thinks they may have been a victim should contact them at the special Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or call 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 210223-077.