LPD seeks two suspects wanted for attempted arson

The Laval Police Department is asking members of the public for help in identifying two suspects who are believed to have threatened to commit arson at a residential condo building in Sainte-Dorothée.

On Dec. 6 around 10:50 pm, the two male suspects turned up in the entrance lobby of the building, after which they made their way to an apartment where they left a device for the purpose of starting a fire.

The LPD hasn’t revealed who the target of the threat was, nor the extent of any ensuing damage.

The first suspect is a Black male, 6’3” tall, weighing around 250 lbs. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue slacks with a Nike logo and blue and white shoes. He spoke French.

The other suspect was a Black male, 5’7” tall, weighing around 150 lbs. He was wearing a black coat, black slacks and black and white shoes. Anyone who believes they have information that could help the LPD find these individuals is encouraged to call the LPD’s Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636).

Autoroute 15 closes after driver slams into overhead sign

The southbound Autoroute 15 towards Montreal reopened to traffic on Dec. 14 after it had to be closed for a few hours by the Quebec Ministry of Transport following the collision by a car with the structure supporting an overhead piece of signage, weakening and rendering it hazardous.

The heavily-trafficked provincial artery was shut for several hours after 1:50 am between Autoroute 640 and Sainte-Rose Blvd., in order to allow the MTQ to carry out repairs on the signage, a large part of which ended up smashing through the roof of the vehicle after the collision.

The driver, said to be in his 20s, lost control of his vehicle around kilometre 15, leaving the road and slamming into the supports for the signage. He had to be cut with special equipment from the wreck, following which he was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Laval restaurant shuts temporarily after 30 infected with Covid

The Boating Club restaurant in Laval announced on Dec. 16 it was voluntarily closing for a week after a staff member and about 30 patrons caught COVID-19 during a party at the restaurant.

At least one of the infections linked to the establishment on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Sainte-Roe is believed to be the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

According to Laval public health spokesperson Marie-Eve Despatie-Gagnon, the outbreak may have been an early sign of the virulence of Omicron, a new mutation of the Covid virus. The restaurant closed voluntarily rather than being ordered to shut by local health authorities.

Last week, Laval was tied with the City of Montreal for the third-highest COVID-19 rate in Quebec. Both had 259 active cases per 100,000 population.

Distribution of gifts and toys

On Suturday December 18, nearly 50 police officers and employees of the LPD were distributing gifts to the children selected

as part of the Sharing Tree on a voluntary basis! In total, 400 children were visited by the police.

The Police Department would like to thank the great generosity of all the donors and their partners Rocket de Laval and Guy

Saint-Jean Éditeur who made this second edition a great success!