LPD seeks suspects in sales transaction gone wrong

The Laval Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Around 1 :30 pm on April 3, the victim was on 10th St. in Laval-Ouest in order to sell a watch. During the transaction, the first suspect asked to see the watch, which the victim agreed to.

At that moment, the second suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray. The suspects then fled with the watch and boarded a vehicle that was parked a short distance away.

Description of suspects

Suspect 1:

Arabic male, around 20 years old

Spoke French

Height 1 metre 70 (5’ 5’’)

Was wearing a black tuque, a grey cotton pullover, dark pants

Suspect 2:

Arabic male, around 20 years old

Spoke French

Height 1 metre 68 (5’ 5’’)

Was wearing a black coat by Columbia, brown pants with Puma logo.

Vehicle description:

Kia Rio or Hyundai Accent 2015 white

Anyone who feels they have useful information can call the LPD’s Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or 911. The file number is LVL 210403-032.