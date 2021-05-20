Thursday, May 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeLPD Blue
LPD BluePoliceSuspects

LPD seeks suspects in sales transaction gone wrong

By Martin C. Barry

The Laval Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Around 1 :30 pm on April 3, the victim was on 10th St. in Laval-Ouest in order to sell a watch. During the transaction, the first suspect asked to see the watch, which the victim agreed to.

At that moment, the second suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray. The suspects then fled with the watch and boarded a vehicle that was parked a short distance away.

Description of suspects

Suspect 1:

 Arabic male, around 20 years old

  • Spoke French
  • Height 1 metre 70 (5’ 5’’)
  • Was wearing a black tuque, a grey cotton pullover, dark pants

 Suspect 2:

 Arabic male, around 20 years old

  • Spoke French
  • Height 1 metre 68 (5’ 5’’)
  • Was wearing a black coat by Columbia, brown pants with Puma logo.

Vehicle description:

  • Kia Rio or Hyundai Accent 2015 white

Anyone who feels they have useful information can call the LPD’s Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or 911. The file number is LVL 210403-032.

Previous articleHigh-end development that will change Laval’s skyline
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

High-end development that will change Laval’s skyline

Sonia Baudelot wants to make better use of use city’s surpluses

Laval is offering $125,000 subsidy to manufacturers