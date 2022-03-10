LPD seeks suspect on domestic violence charges

The Laval Police Department says it is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect who faces charges involving domestic violence.

The LPD are seeking Rodly Ulysse, wanted on domestic violence charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodly Ulysse, age 42, who is charged with common assault, illegal confinement, making death threats and assault with a weapon. The LPD says the alleged offenses took place within a domestic violence context.

According to the police force, the alleged acts took place over the course of 2021. The female victim is a former relationship partner of the suspect.

The LPD says that on Dec. 14 last year, while the victim and the suspect were visiting a member of the suspect’s family, the suspect prevented the victim from leaving, and struck her several times with a readily available object.

The police say that the suspect made death threats at the same time. When the suspect was momentarily distracted, the victim managed to flee and sought out help.

Rodly Ulysse is described as follows:

Male, age 42, speaks French;

Brown eyes;

Brown hair in long strands;

Short beard and moustache.

It is believed he may be driving a vehicle belonging to a person he is close to.

Acura RDX 2009, grey

License plate no.: W77 SWV

Anyone who thinks they have information on Rodly Ulysse that could prove useful to the LPD is asked to call the force’s confidential Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 211215 029.

Laval man faces impaired driving charges in Kingston

A Laval man has been charged with a number of impaired-driving-related charges after a collision last week in Kingston, Ontario.

Kingston police said the man was seen driving erratically and crossing the centre line on Highway 2.

The man’s vehicle struck another car and the occupant of the second vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, was seriously injured and trapped inside her car.

The woman was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old man, who was not identified, faces charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a vehicle while exceeding blood alcohol concentration, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

After being held for a bail hearing, the man’s license was suspended for 90 days, and his license can be further suspended for up to a year if he is convicted on the charges. Police said the car matched the description of a vehicle seen driving erratically on eastbound Highway 401 earlier on the same evening.

Three seriously hurt in collision on Notre Dame Blvd.

Two males in their late teens and a 23-year-old woman were seriously injured last week in a collision on Notre Dame Blvd. in Chomedey near 92nd Ave.

The car was heading east along Notre Dame on Feb. 28, when shortly after 10 pm it collided with another vehicle at the corner of 92nd.

The 18-year-old driver and one of the passengers were seriously injured by the impact and were taken to hospital by ambulance. The female driver of the second vehicle also suffered injuries that were serious enough to warrant taking her to hospital by ambulance.

While the police don’t believe that alcohol use was a factor, speeding is considered a possible cause. Notre Dame between Dover and Harvard was closed for several hours last week as investigators tried to determine the causes of the accident.