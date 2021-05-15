LPD seeks suspect in Pont-Viau assault incident last August

The Laval Police Department says it is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of having committed an assault last summer at a convenience store in Pont-Viau, injuring a victim.

According to the LPD, on Aug. 3 last year around 3:45 pm, the 60-year-old victim was making purchases at the convenience store.

The suspect was in line behind the victim after placing a container of milk on the counter and was visibly impatient.

After the two exchanged angry words inside the store, the suspect followed the victim outside while she was leaving and gave her a hard shove.

According to an account provided by the police, the victim fell forward down the store’s front stairs, after which the suspect taunted the victim, then returned inside to pay for purchases.

The suspect boarded a car, on the passenger side, that was waiting outside. The victim suffered an injury to the right leg and now has physical scars and suffers from a psychological trauma disorder resulting from the assault.

Description of the suspect:

Female, white, around 18-19 years old

Speaks French with québécois accent

Height: 1 m 57 (5’2” )

Slim build

Dark brown, mid-length hair



Description of vehicle:

Light-colored sedan

Anyone who thinks they may have useful information about the identity of this suspect can call the LPD’s confidential Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or dial 911. The dossier number is LVL 200807-030.