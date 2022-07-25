LPD seeks suspect connected to home robbery in Laval-Ouest last month

In the past ten years or so, lightweight home security cameras have proven themselves to be extraordinarily useful to police all over the world in helping to identify suspects.

The Laval Police Dept. on Tuesday issued this security camera image of a suspect being sought in connection with a household robbery in June in Laval-Ouest. (Photo: Courtesy Service de Police de Laval)

A home robbery in Laval-Ouest last month demonstrates the elevated risk criminals now face that they will be easily identified.

The LPD issued a still image on Monday taken by a security camera at a Laval-Ouest home on June 28, clearly showing a man believed to have robbed a dwelling on that date of items with an estimated value of $60,000.

According to the LPD, the suspect turned up at the victim’s home at about 1:45 p.m. when the owner and his son were working on lawn maintenance and had left the garage door open.

In the captured security camera images, the suspect is seen ringing the doorbell, receiving no response, and then entering.

The LPD maintains that the suspect proceeded to the residence’s main bedroom, took items, and then left in a compact vehicle painted a dark colour.

The suspect is described as a man in his 60s, with receding dark hair (bald on top), and wearing eyeglasses.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a long short-sleeved top with a grey camouflage-type pattern, blue jeans and blue runners.

Anyone who feels they may have information as to the identity of the suspect is urged to call the LPD at 450-662-4636 or 911. The file number is LVL 220628-060.