Thursday, January 7, 2021
LPD seeks public input to help resolve Chomedey girl's death

The Laval Police Department issued a statement on their Twitter feed on Wednesday, saying they are seeking input from anyone who thinks they may...
LPD seeks public input to help resolve Chomedey girl’s death

The home on Le Boutillier St. in Chomedey where Laval Police continue to investigate the death of a seven-year-old girl.

The Laval Police Department issued a statement on their Twitter feed on Wednesday, saying they are seeking input from anyone who thinks they may have useful information regarding the death of a seven-year-old girl last weekend at a home in Chomedey.

“In the course of the inquiry on the death of a seven-year-old girl, which took place on Le Boutillier St. in Laval, the investigators at the SPL are calling on all persons who might have information linked to this event,” they said.

The department says anyone with information should call (450) 662-INFO (4636).

Previous articleQuebec Human/Youth Rights Commission to investigate dead Chomedey girl’s fate
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

