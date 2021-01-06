LPD seeks public input to help resolve Chomedey girl’s death

The Laval Police Department issued a statement on their Twitter feed on Wednesday, saying they are seeking input from anyone who thinks they may have useful information regarding the death of a seven-year-old girl last weekend at a home in Chomedey.

“In the course of the inquiry on the death of a seven-year-old girl, which took place on Le Boutillier St. in Laval, the investigators at the SPL are calling on all persons who might have information linked to this event,” they said.

The department says anyone with information should call (450) 662-INFO (4636).