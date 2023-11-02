LPD searches for suspect wanted for ‘grandparent scam’

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to positively identify and locate a suspect they believe is involved with a series of grandparent frauds.
The LPD claims the suspect in question, one of two being investigated, impersonated a targeted victim’s grandson during a phone call.
Impersonating the grandson, the suspect is alleged to have claimed he was in custody because he had caused an accident in a vehicle while using a cell phone at the wheel, the SPL said in a statement that noted the suspect also told the elderly victim that he had injured a pregnant woman during the accident.
A second suspect allegedly posed as a lawyer named Mr. Bello, who joined the call and stressed how serious the situation was and that $5,000 bail was needed.
The Laval Police say they are looking for a white male, around 35 years old, who speaks French. He is around 5’10” with a shaved head and dark beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD’s info-crime hotline at 450-662-4636 or 911. The file number is LVL-230726-048.