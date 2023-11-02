LPD searches for suspect wanted for ‘grandparent scam’

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to positively identify and locate a suspect they believe is involved with a series of grandparent frauds.

The LPD claims the suspect in question, one of two being investigated, impersonated a targeted victim’s grandson during a phone call.

One of the grandparent fraud suspects, according to the LPD who issued this photo.

Impersonating the grandson, the suspect is alleged to have claimed he was in custody because he had caused an accident in a vehicle while using a cell phone at the wheel, the SPL said in a statement that noted the suspect also told the elderly victim that he had injured a pregnant woman during the accident.

A second suspect allegedly posed as a lawyer named Mr. Bello, who joined the call and stressed how serious the situation was and that $5,000 bail was needed.

The Laval Police say they are looking for a white male, around 35 years old, who speaks French. He is around 5’10” with a shaved head and dark beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD’s info-crime hotline at 450-662-4636 or 911. The file number is LVL-230726-048.