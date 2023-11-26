LPD publishes 15th annual Dog Calendar for Fondation Martin-Matte

A Laval Police Dept. dog handler is seen here with one of the four-legged members of the force’s canine squad. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Dog lovers – especially those with a fondness for German Shepherds – will be able to indulge their appreciation once again over the coming year as the Laval Police Dept. has released the 2024 version of its ever-popular Dog Calendar.

The proceeds of its sale are going to the Fondation Martin-Matte, which raises money to help persons who’ve suffered head traumas.

It has been 15 years since the LPD first published the calendar, which features photos for all the months with police dogs posing with their human handlers.

Since 2009, sales of the calendar have managed to raise more than $550,000 for the foundation. The money helps pay for respite and leisure activities for persons who’ve been diagnosed with head trauma resulting from accidents and other causes.

The LPD has been supporting the cause since the untimely death of Constable Éric Lavoie, who was a dog handler with the police force. He died of a head trauma following a road accident which happened when he was on duty and responding to an emergency call.

During a recent launch at LPD headquarters for the new calendar, a cheque for $33,132 was handed over to officials with the Fondation Martin-Matte, representing the proceeds from the sale of the 2023 calendar.

Officers with the Laval Police Dept. are seen here with representatives of the Fondation Martin-Matte during the recent launch of the 2024 LPD Dog Calendar. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The Laval Police Dept.’s 2024 Dog Calendar is available for $5 at the LPD’s east-end Laval station at 3225 Saint-Martin Blvd. East, as well as at LPD headquarters at 2911 Chomedey Blvd. in Chomedey.

It’s also available at the following website: https://www.fondationmartinmatte.com/calendriers-des-maitres-chiens.