LPD nets death threats suspect while checking on Pont-Viau bar

Kevin Duroseau, 30, faces charges of illegal possession of a restricted weapon and a prohibited weapon and remains in custody with the Laval Police.

The Laval Police say a routine security check conducted at a bar in Laval’s Pont-Viau district more than a week ago led to the seizure of a restricted weapon as well as the arrest of a suspect wanted for uttering death threats.

The LPD says the security inspection, part of a detail now routinely carried out by the LPD with the Sûreté du Québec as part of a wide-ranging crackdown on violence and street gangs, led to the identification of Kevin Duroseau for whom an arrest warrant had previously been issued.

A search of Duroseau, age 30, by the combined squad members found he was wearing a bullet proof vest and was in possession of a switchblade knife, which is a prohibited weapon.

A subsequent search of Duroseau’s vehicle turned up a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic pistol.

He faces charges of illegal possession of a restricted weapon, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon, and remained in custody on Oct. 31 pending his next court appearance on Nov. 15.