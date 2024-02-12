LPD investigating de l’Avenir Blvd. mall murder attempt

The mall parking lot at the corner of de l’Avenir and Saint-Martin boulevards where a man was injured by gunshots on Feb. 9

Investigators with the Laval Police Dept. have launched an investigation into an apparent murder attempt which took place recently in a shopping mall parking lot at the corner of Saint-Martin and de l’Avenir boulevards.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident around 1 pm on February 9.

The apparent target was a 33-year-old businessman sitting in a Mercedes SUV.

Shortly before, he had been conversing with a construction contractor regarding renovations to be carried out on a locale at the mall.

According to media reports, LPD officers arriving on the scene found the victim had sustained a minor gunshot injury.

He was transported to hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.