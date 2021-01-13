Wednesday, January 13, 2021
LPD drug bust nets $1.175 million in street dope plus $200K in cash

The Laval Police Department says a series of raids they conducted beginning last fall during a multi-phased maneuver dubbed Projet Doute led to the...
Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

The Laval Police Department says a series of raids they conducted beginning last fall during a multi-phased maneuver dubbed Projet Doute led to the seizure of $1.175 million worth of street drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

The LPD says it arrested three individuals who are believed to have been delivery persons working for several organized crime groups.

The raids took place in two phases. The first, in December, involved the seizure of a vehicle in Laval, as well police interventions at two residences in Sainte-Sophie in the Laurentian region.

During a second raid, on Jan. 5, a vehicle was also seized on Laval’s territory. As well, a residence in Laval was raided, as was a residence in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies in the Lanaudière region.

The LPD said the operation led to the seizure of the following items and materials:

  • Two handguns, one of which was restricted, the second operating on compressed air;
  • A hydraulic press;
  • $200,000 in cash (CDN);
  • 92 empty packets believed to be for cocaine;
  • Assorted narcotics with a total value of $1,175,000.

The narcotics seized included:

  • 6 kgs. of cocaine;
  • 3.5 kgs of hashish;
  • 36 kgs. of cannabis bud;
  • 16,000 units of methamphetamine;
  • 600 grs. of crystal MDMA (ecstasy);
  • 64 plants of cannabis.

The three individuals arrested are Alain Arsenault, 42, and Robert Lamontagne, 45, and a third suspect, 29, who was not identified by the LPD, but who is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 24.

The LPD said Projet Doute was conducted in conjunction with the Sûreté du Québec, as well as several specialized police units, including the LPD’s canine squadron and crime scene technicians.

Anyone who feels they may have information that could be useful to the investigators is asked to call the LPD’s confidential Info-Line at (450) 662-INFO. The file code number is LVL-200925-033.

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

