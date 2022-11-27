LPD cruiser, stolen in Laval, located in Montreal

A Laval Police Dept. cruiser. (Photo: Courtesy of Blue Line Magazine)

ALaval Police Dept. constable had some explaining to do to his superiors last week after the cruiser he had left momentarily parked near the corner of de la Concorde and des Laurentides boulevards while attending to an emergency was driven off by the person he had set out to help.

According to the LPD, around 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 the officer was responding to a “woman in need” call in the district of Pont-Viau.

For reasons the officer would perhaps know best, the woman in question was able to get into the police cruiser and drive off.

As the vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking module, the LPD was able to recover the car across the Rivière des Prairies in Montreal near the Henri-Bourassa Metro station where the woman was placed under arrest.

There were no reports of injury or damage to the vehicle.

.