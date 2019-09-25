LPD Blue – September 25th, 2019

Police searching for trucks allegedly

Laval police are asking the public for help to identify three trucks they believe were used to unload illegal waste between June and August 2019.

Officers say the incidents happened on Gaumont Street, in the ​​Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area of Laval, on Montreal’s north shore.

Several red and white trucks reportedly went to the site to unload garbage on vacant land and public roads.

“Protecting the environment is important for Laval residents,” police stated.

“Laval police wishes to remind everyone that it is strictly forbidden to deposit or dispose of any waste along the public road, according to article L 12084 of municipal bylaw 2.12.”

The illegally disposed waste has been cleaned up and no longer causes any threat to the environment.

Anyone with information can call the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the file LVL 190826-009.

A man in his 20s shot

A 24 year-old man was shot near Begin St. and Parc Ave. in a residential area in Laval and is in hospital.

Shots rang out around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, September 15th and Laval Police responded. Police found bullet casings on the ground and later received word that a man was in hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

He is not cooperating with authorities and expected to recover.

Seeking a suspect caught on video in a Chomedey restaurant arson

Laval police are seeking information concerning an arson at a restaurant in Chomedey last month.

On the night of Aug. 2, police say someone used an object to smash the windows of Mirch Masala at 4225 Samson Blvd.

He then allegedly launched a Molotov cocktail inside the restaurant.

Images from a surveillance camera show the man fleeing the premises, heading south on 92nd Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the file LVL 190802 006.

Quebec Provincial Police question 17 people about Desjardins data breach

Quebec Provincial Police have questioned 17 people of interest and conducted property searches relating to the breach of personal information of 2.9 million Desjardins Group members.

The QPP said it met 91 witnesses in Quebec City, Montreal and Laval earlier this week in the Portier investigation, which concerns the data leak of 2.7 million individuals and 173,000 businesses that were Desjardins customers.

These meetings led the police force to question Thursday the 17 people of interest in addition to conducting six searches — four residences and two businesses — and seizing computer equipment.

More than 200 police and a dozen civilian members took part in this vast operation, according to the statement.

After the data leaked was revealed in June, the provincial police announced the creation of an integrated investigation team including police in the Quebec cities of Laval, Montreal, Quebec City and Levis.

Desjardins, a Quebec-based co-operative, said a single employee was responsible for the breach that was detected in December 2018, and has since been fired.