LPD Blue: Police hunting for suspect, fraud over $ 12,000 in Laval

The Laval Police Service is asking the public
to cooperate in identifying a person suspected of fraud
in the Sainte-Dorothée area. Towards the end of May,
five purchases of precious metals, valued at more than $
12,000, were made online using a fraudulent credit card.
Once the packages were delivered to the post office, the
suspect reportedly went to the counter to retrieve them,
with a false ID. The fraud was noticed soon after when
the person, whose name was used fraudulently, presented
himself at Canada Post following a notice of receipt of
goods that he had never ordered.
Description of the suspect:
- Caucasian woman
-Approximately 20 years old
- Long Brown hair
-Wore a blue jeans coat with a black sweater
Any information enabling this woman to be located or
identified will be treated confidentially on the Info Line
at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911, mentioning the file LVL
200604 016.