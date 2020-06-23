LPD Blue: Police hunting for suspect, fraud over $ 12,000 in Laval

The suspect.

The Laval Police Service is asking the public

to cooperate in identifying a person suspected of fraud

in the Sainte-Dorothée area. Towards the end of May,

five purchases of precious metals, valued at more than $

12,000, were made online using a fraudulent credit card.



Once the packages were delivered to the post office, the

suspect reportedly went to the counter to retrieve them,

with a false ID. The fraud was noticed soon after when

the person, whose name was used fraudulently, presented

himself at Canada Post following a notice of receipt of

goods that he had never ordered.

Description of the suspect: