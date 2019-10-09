LPD Blue – October 9th, 2019

Human remains unearthed during Laval school construction work

Structural repairs on Villemaire school in Fabreville, were called off after work crews discovered human remains.

Workers unearthed multiple bones on one side of the building while digging the perimeter two weeks ago, solidifying the school foundation.

The bones are believed to be from a former cemetery once situated on the grounds where the school stands.

The cemetery belonged to the Sainte Rose de Lima Church, adjacent to the French elementary school.

The church building was constructed in 1856 and a cemetery of the same name was moved to another section of the Sainte-Rose Borough.

Archaeologists will be investigating the findings and excavating the site.

No work will be conducted on the area where the bones were found until then.

2 men stabbed outside of Laval bar, 4 others arrested

Laval police say the victims were hurt during a fight as Chez Hervé was closing, just after 3 a.m.

Two men are recovering after they were stabbed inside a bar in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood early this morning.

Laval police said they were hurt during a fight as Chez Hervé was closing, just after 3 a.m. The victims were transported to hospital, but their injuries are not life threatening.

Four people were arrested not far from the establishment and are expected to appear in a Laval courtroom today.

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 28, are known to law enforcement, police said.

Const. Julie Marois said the suspects are known to police for criminal infractions, though she declined to say what types of crimes they are known for.

Officers were still at the scene hours later, speaking to witnesses about what happened.

At this point, no other suspects are being sought by police, Marois said.

Brossard stabber arrested in Laval

A man was arrested by the Laval police after a long police chase that started in Brossard South Shore.

At around 3 a.m. Friday morning October 4th, police and ambulances were called to the Stixx pool hall in Brossard where they found three people with stab wounds from a knife.

The male suspect try to evade the police that led to a police chase across two bridges, ending in Laval.

The three victims were taken to hospital with not life-threatening injuries.