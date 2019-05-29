LPD Blue – May 29th, 2019

Cynthia Abraham

Police Seek Public’s Help

May 22 – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place on February 14 at a Couche-Tard dépanneur in Pont-Viau.

The incident occurred at 6:35 p.m. The suspect entered the store located at 185 Boul. des Laurentides and headed for the counter. He took out a plastic bag and demanded the contents of the cash.

The suspect shoved the entire cash-drawer into his plastic bag and fled through the Couche-Tard’s back door. He jumped into a dark-coloured vehicle and took off.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 40 years old. He is about 1.7 m (5’7”) tall.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a blue coat and a black tuque.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call the Laval police info-line to speak confidentially with an officer, at 450-662-INFO (4636), or 911. Mention file LVL 1902141-093.

Body Found in Burnt SUV

May 21 – Police and firefighters arrived at the scene of a vehicle on fire shortly after witnesses called 911 at 9:20 p.m. Monday night.

Several people reported seeing an SUV on fire on Boul. des Mille-Îles near Highway 25. A few of the witnesses stated that the vehicle was still moving when they saw it.

Once the flames had been extinguished, the body was discovered inside the vehicle. Police could not immediately confirm the identity of the victim.

The vehicle was towed away for analysis.

Police consider it a suspicious death and have begun an investigation.

Laval Bike Cops Ride Again

May 17 – The Laval police bike squad is on the roll once again. Comprised of a dozen officers, the bike patrol rolled out on May 17 and they will be pushing those pedals all summer until September 15, 2019.

Officers on two wheels will patrol Laval’s streets, parks, bike paths, and public areas. They will also be present during cultural events, sporting events, and other public gatherings.

The bike patrol will ride during the day and during the evening, from Wednesday to Sunday, all summer long.

Police Seek Information on Armed Threat

May 16 – Police are trying to shed some light on an incident that took place in Duvernay, at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Officers were alerted to the possibility of an armed assault between two individuals, and raced to the scene.

During the high-risk intervention, several individuals were intercepted and handcuffed as a precaution, but no arrests were made.

No shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Laval police info-line to speak confidentially with an officer, at 450-662-INFO (4636), or 911.