LPD Blue – July 20th, 2019

Cynthia Abraham

Four-Year-Old Laval Boy Drowned in Backyard Pool

July 7 – A four-year-old boy died after being pulled out of a back yard swimming pool in Ste-Dorothée on Sunday afternoon.

Residents of the house on Des Capucines St. called 911 just before 3 p.m. when they pulled the unconscious boy out of the water.

Police arrived first on the scene and administered CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The boy was rushed to hospital where his death was confirmed.

According to police, adults were present in the yard at the time of the drowning although it’s not clear if anyone else was in the pool. The incident appears to have occurred during a family gathering when people were both outside and in the home.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

* There have been 28 drowning deaths in the province so far this year.

* In 2018, the lives of 56 individuals in Quebec were claimed by drowning.

Accidental Fire Scorches Allô! Mon Coco

July 5 – Firefighters received a call at 7:18 p.m. about a fire burning at the breakfast restaurant, Allô! Mon Coco located on Boul. Samson in Ste-Dorothée.

The first of 6 responding units arrived at the scene 4 minutes later.

Looking through the front glass windows, flames were observed at the rear of the restaurant, coming from the kitchen area.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 7:48 p.m.

Early indications suggest that one of the burners on the stove had inadvertently been left on and caused the fire.

Damages were limited to the restaurant. Neighbouring locales were not affected.

The breakfast eatery suffered an estimated $15,000 in damages to the building, and another $15,000 in damages to the contents.

BEI Investigating Police after Laval Man’s Death

June 28 – The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) — an independent investigative unit — is looking into the death of a Laval man following a police intervention that occurred shortly after midnight Thursday night.

According to the BEI’s statement, Laval police received a call regarding a violent family dispute at 12:40 a.m.

The two responding officers arrived at the residence on 35th Avenue and attempted to arrest a 50-year-old man involved in the dispute, but he refused to cooperate.

They said the man stopped breathing as police tried to handcuff him.

Officers used a defibrillator but were unsuccessful in reviving the man. He died at the scene.

The BEI was called in and took over the investigation. Eight BEI investigators arrived early Friday morning and two forensics identification experts from the Sûreté du Québec were also called in to join the investigation.

The BEI’s mandate is to investigate when a civilian death or injury occurs during a police intervention or while in police custody.

Laval Man Killed in Tadoussac Ferry Crash Lauded as Hero

June 25 – Quebec provincial police identified the victim of a crash at the Tadoussac ferry crossing last Monday as Laval resident, Éric Belec.

According to eyewitnesses, the outcome would likely have been much worse, if not for Belec’s heroic actions in the seconds preceding the spectacular collision which claimed his life.

The 40-year-old was at the wheel of an RV when it sped down a steep hill on Highway 138, just east of the ferry terminal.

The motor home ended up going over the raised loading ramp, crashing into the back of the ferry that had just begun its 10-minute journey toward Baie-Sainte-Catherine.

Local residents have long questioned the safety of the pier, which sits at the bottom of a steep incline.

Belec and his passenger were taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A 40-year-old woman from Lévis remains in critical condition.

The Sûreté du Québec said it appears that a mechanical problem with the RV may be to blame.

Eyewitnesses reported that Belec did everything he could to avoid hitting numerous pedestrians and other nearby cars as the RV careened toward the pier and loaded ferry.

Police Treat Anti-Muslim Message as Hate Crime

June 21 – Laval police opened an investigation after hate messages were discovered on signs along Highway 15 near Boul. Dagenais.

Two messages were scrawled across signs. The first read: “Trudeau treason” and the second stated: “Abolish Islam – threatens our country and our security”

The hate messages were brought to the attention of the Laval police and were removed the same day.

Forensic identification experts were sent to the site to collect evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police info-line and speak confidentially with an officer : 450-662-INFO (4636).