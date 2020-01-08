LPD Blue – January 8th, 2020

Laval youth, 16, charged in New Year’s stabbing death of teen described as ‘his best friend’

Ryad Benchouk, 15, was declared dead in hospital last Wednesday January 1st, following an altercation at Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park

A 16-year-old youth has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ryad Benchouk — a 15-year-old described by the suspect’s lawyer as his client’s “best friend.”

The suspect, who is also charged with armed assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pleaded not guilty to all charges during an appearance in Laval youth court last Friday January 3rd.

Laval police received 911 calls around 8 p.m. Wednesday about an altercation involving a group of minors in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park in the Fabreville neighbourhood.

After police arrived on the scene, Ryad was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police arrested the 16-year-old in connection with Ryad’s stabbing Thursday.

‘In real life, one blow can be fatal’

“It’s a tragedy for everyone — for all the families involved, all the young people involved,” defence lawyer Normand Haché told reporters Friday afternoon at the courthouse. “They will be marked for life.”

Haché said teens growing up today watch violent films where characters are injured and just get back up.

“In real life, one blow can be fatal​,” he said.

Haché said he doesn’t expect there will be a push to charge his client as an adult.

“This is ​a conflict that degenerated between young people who otherwise would call themselves best friends in the world,” said Haché. “He lost a friend: it was his best friend​.”

Crown prosecutor Marie-Ève Vautier said right now, the youth’s case doesn’t meet the criteria for being tried as an adult. If convicted of second-degree murder as a young offender, the teen faces a maximum sentence of four years in detention and three years’ probation.

The alleged assailant, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, is due back in court this Thursday January 9.

Illegal waste disposal

Laval police is asking for public help to identify two trucks in connection with illegal waste disposal. The events took place on November 29th, on the field of the Cité de la Santé hospital, located in the Vimont sector.

The illegal dumping of waste is a persistent problem in the greater Montreal area. In September, Laval police asked for help to search for a different set of trucks they said dumped trash all summer long in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

Anyone with information can anonymously call (450) 662-4636, or 911 and mentioning file number LVL 191204 027.

Shots fired after internet sales meetup turns to robbery

December 30th-Two people robbed and shot at a man in Laval on the evening of Monday December 30th, in what may have been an internet sales meetup gone wrong.

Bystanders called police around 5 p.m. and said they heard shots fired near the corner of Ampere Ave. and de Royan St., near De la Concorde Metro station.

Officers rushed to the scene and found an uninjured man, Laval police said.

The man had agreed to meet up with two people to finalize an internet sale and had purchased an item legally from them before the interaction turned hostile, police said.

The two suspects shot at the man at least once and stoled his money, police added.

Witnesses saw two people in their 20s fleeing the scene.

Police have always warned citizens about the danger of internet transactions meetups.