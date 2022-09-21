LPD arrests woman as suspect in fatal A-15 hit-and-run

The Laval Police announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a 29-year-old woman who is regarded as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run which took place last week along the service road of Autoroute 15.
The new development came nearly a week after a 53-year-old man was struck down by a vehicle in what is believed to have been a road rage incident.
The victim, who died in hospital a day later, had reportedly been involved in a heated argument with the driver of a second vehicle after the two collided.
Following the death, the LPD initiated a search for the vehicle, a grey Hyundai sedan, which reportedly fled the scene.
According to the LPD, the suspect vehicle was finally located in Rivière-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles in north-end Montreal where a woman was placed under arrest.
She now faces potential charges of hit-and-run causing a death and manslaughter.