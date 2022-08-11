LPD arrests suspect connected to May shooting￼

The Laval Police Dept. says it has made an arrest in conjunction with a shooting that took place in May.

Jemsley Olivier Printemps Sanon, age 25, has been arrested in conjunction with a gun incident in Chomedey last May, says the LPD.

According to the LPD, Jemsley Olivier Printemps Sanon, age 25, is now in custody pending a court appearance.

He was arrested earlier this week on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a restricted firearm.

The LPD describes the suspect as having a lengthy criminal record, as well as possible involvement in a Laval street gang called the “Flamehead Boys.”

The LPD maintains his arrest amounts to “a turning point” in an investigation into an event involving firearms which took place on May 9.

According to a description of the incident, several 911 calls were made around 2:20 p.m. on that day after gunshots were heard on Dumouchel St. in the Chomedey area.

Police met with some of the people who may have been the targets of the shots, although no one was injured.

Anyone who believes they may have information useful to the investigation can speak anonymously through the LPD’s Info-Police line at 450-662-4636, or can call 911. The file number is LVL-220509-060.