LPD arrests minor after stabbing near École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle

The Laval Police say they have arrested a person under the age of 18 in connection with a stabbing that took place recently near École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district.

École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Sainte-Rose.

On the afternoon of Oct. 23, the LPD rushed to Roi-du-Nord Park, in front of the high school, where a brawl between several people saw a teenager get stabbed.

Although not life threatening, the victim’s wounds were serious.

On Nov. 2, the LPD said they arrested a suspect, described as a minor, who now faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

The LPD said that since the academic year resumed in September, one LPD officer has been assigned to visit the school twice a week as a measure to prevent violent incidents.

It is not the first time violence has been reported at the Centre de services scolaire de Laval (CSSL) high school.

In November 2021, as reported by The Laval News, two teenagers were beaten at the high school as they were leaving classes by a group of young people who fired a gunshot during the altercation, ultimately leading to a large police deployment and the arrest of one suspect.