Local schools win bursaries in city’s Défi OSEntreprendre

Annual competition focuses on developing entrepreneuralism

Several schools in Laval, including some in Chomedey were awarded bursaries last week during the 23rd annual Défi OSEntreprendre competition held with the support of the City of Laval.

Up to the challenge

“Despite the current circumstances, we can see growing activity in entrepreneurship,” said Laval deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer, who is vice-president of the executive-committee and responsible for economic development.

“All the partners from Laval are together for the success of our entrepreneurs. With its involvement in the Défi OSEntreprendre, Laval recognizes the creativity and determination of our students, who help build our city, and all the participants who were inspiring. Congratulations and good luck as you move forward.”

The winners

The following schools were among the winners:

Grade school (first and second grade) Bourse régionale $750

Green Club – Twin Oaks Elementary

Grade school (third and fourth year) Bourse régionale $750

Going Batty for Pollinators – Twin Oaks School

Grade school (fifth and sixth grade) Bourse régionale $750

The Labre House Helping Hand – Souvenir School

Secondary (first and second year) Bourse régionale $750

Jardin pédagogique et verdissement – École l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes

Secondary (third, fourth and fifth year) Bourse régionale $750

Feast – Collège Letendre

Secondary – adaptation scolaire Bourse régionale $750

Projet informatique CAL – École Curé-Antoine-Labelle

University collective (four persons plus) Bourse régionale $750

Journal de vulgarisation scientifique La Synthèse – Institut national de la recherche scientifique – Armand-Frappier

Onto the next phase In all, 19 winners were announced (seven for schools, 10 for businesses). As well, there were two special awards. The winners from Laval (except the special ones) will go on to compete against their counterparts from other regions throughout Quebec in June.