LFD suspects arson in fire at Sainte-Rose business address

A fire that caused serious damage to a commercial building on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Sainte Rose last Friday evening is believed to have been started by an arsonist.

The blaze started around 7:30 pm in the two-storey building, home to a business specializing in plumbing, heating, air conditioning and fireplaces.

By 9 pm, the Laval Fire Department had things under control.

However, a spokesman for the fire department said a fire broke out and was extinguished earlier that day at the same address.

“It was as if somebody wasn’t happy with their first attempt and came back,” Lieut. Jean-François Gignac, a fire department official, told the Montreal daily La Presse.