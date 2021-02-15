Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Man charged with assault following violent incident at Notre Dame Blvd. home

The Laval Police say a man in his 30s is facing a number of assault-related charges following a violent incident on Monday afternoon at...
LFD suspects arson in fire at Sainte-Rose business address

Martin C. Barry
(Photo: Courtesy of the Association des Pompiers de Laval)

A fire that caused serious damage to a commercial building on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Sainte Rose last Friday evening is believed to have been started by an arsonist.

The blaze started around 7:30 pm in the two-storey building, home to a business specializing in plumbing, heating, air conditioning and fireplaces.

By 9 pm, the Laval Fire Department had things under control.

However, a spokesman for the fire department said a fire broke out and was extinguished earlier that day at the same address.

“It was as if somebody wasn’t happy with their first attempt and came back,” Lieut. Jean-François Gignac, a fire department official, told the Montreal daily La Presse.

