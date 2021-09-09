Les Bolides du Nord’s 2021 season cut short by Covid

Laval-based classic car club starts a new year in May 2022

For the second time since Les Bolides du Nord was founded seven years ago, the Laval-based classic car collector’s group had to cancel their annual automotive show which was scheduled for Saturday Sept. 4.

Covid takes a toll

“Our one major annual event had to be cancelled because of the Covid,” said Christian Danis, the Club Automobile les Bolides du Nord’s vice-president and webmaster, noting that the next major show will be on Sept. 3 2022.

“Last year, we also didn’t do it because of Covid. But prior to that, in 2019, we had 248 cars and at our first event we had 158 cars.” The club’s regular Friday evening meets in the parking lot outside the Tim Horton’s at 460 Curé Labelle have also come to a close until the first Friday of May next year.

Classic car territory

Quebec it would seem is prime territory for classic car clubs. There are two just in Laval, according to Danis, as well as clubs in Saint Eustache, in Saint Jérôme and several more on the island of Montreal.

Among the outstanding vehicles owned by members of Les Bolides du Nord is a 1955 Chevy Bel Air in immaculate condition. “The engine is chrome from A to Z,” said Danis, adding that the vehicle probably has an estimated value of $125,000.

Some amazing details

“It just packs in people. When he arrives at one of our shows, everybody just goes over to that car right away.” Describing the individual approach that each member has for the care and detailing of his or her prized vehicle, he said, “Everybody personalizes their car their own way.

“For some it might be more the paint job. If you look at some of the low-riders, they have some simply amazing paint jobs – the details are amazing. Each person personalizes his car his own way. That’s what brings people out to see cars like that.”

Model T’s to Oldsmobiles

While the definition of a “classic car” will vary from one club to another, Les Bolides du Nord defines it as any vehicle produced up to the year 2011.

“We’ve had people coming with an old Ford Model T 1926. I myself have an Oldsmobile ’76.”

Complete information on the Club Automobile Les Bolides du Nord is available on their Facebook page or on their website: http://www.lesbolidesdunord.com/.