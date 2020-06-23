Lawn watering ban extended to July 8 by city

The City of Laval announced on Tuesday that a temporary ban on watering lawns which was set to expire on June 23 is now being extended to July 8 as there appears to be no end in sight to the current heat wave.

According to the city, the ban, which began on June 17, applies at all times of the day everywhere on Laval’s territory. Watering of plants and vegetable gardens is still allowed, as long as it is done with a hose equipped with a nozzle that has an automatic hand-controlled on/off mechanism.