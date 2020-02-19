Laval’s school kids prepare for March break

The annual March school break will be taking place from March 2 -6. But what can a family do to keep restless school kids who will be home busy during that time? The City of Laval, in conjunction with several local organizations, is offering a range of activities for families during the break all over Laval.

For openers, the city is offering more than a dozen day camps throughout the school break week, including interior as well as exterior camps, bioscience camps, nature and environment camps, sport camps, craftmaking camps, etc. Registration is mandatory and space is limited. Information is available at campsdejour.laval.ca.

Outdoor park events

The City of Laval’s parks are also hosting outdoor winter festivals around the same time. On Feb. 29 from 1 pm to 4 pm, a festival event will be taking place at Parc Des Coccinelles, with music, hot chocolate and fun for kids. Also on Feb. 29 from 1 to 4 pm, the same sort of outdoor fun will be taking place at Parc Champfleury.

On March 4 from 10 am to 4 pm, Parc Émile will be hosting a Rocket Fest, including games, initiation to curling, face-painting and maple taffy on snow. Then on March 6 from 7 to 9 pm, there will be an evening under the stars at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents, with storytelling around a campfire, star gazing, hot chocolate and “s’mores.”

Winter fun on break

In several of Laval’s parks and wooded areas, it will be possible during the school break to borrow skates, snow shoes or downhill sledding gear, in addition to taking part in organized activities in those parks.

There’ll be skating and hockey on the outdoor rinks, sliding on hills, and paths through the woods that will be marked for cross-country skiing. These services will be available at the Berge des Baigneurs, the Berge aux Quatre-Vents, the Sainte-Dorothée woods, the Bois de l’Équerre, the Centre de la nature and at Parc Bernard-Landry).

Go for a swim

During the school break, there will also be open skating and hockey for kids, adolescents and adults at most arenas. At the city’s pools during the school break hours for swimming will be lengthened. The pools are: Centre sportif Honoré-Mercier (Sainte-Rose), and Centre sportif Josée-Faucher (Laval-des-Rapides).

At the City of Laval’s public libraries, kids will be able to play board games, video games, CDs, DVDs, read books, and take part in special activities. At Laval’s Maison des arts, displays of art work and special presentations are also planned during this time.