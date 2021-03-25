Laval’s Governance Commission issues latest annual report

Twenty-six non-profit groups received funds from city in 2020

In the City of Laval’s latest Governance Commission report released during the March 9 city council meeting, the city reaffirmed its dedication to providing support to many different non-profit groups in Laval – especially over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing public funds

“I am proud upon seeing that since the beginning almost five years ago, the work of the Governance Commission has been contributing to better management of public funds invested by the city in the non-profits, and that the citizens of Laval are the first to benefit as taxpayers, but also as users,” said Val-des-Arbres councillor Christiane Yoakim, president of city council and president of the Governance Commission.

According to the Governance Commission’s 2020 report, the commission dealt with 26 non-profit groups in Laval last year, representing an increase for the third consecutive year.

The commission’s recommendations will allow the groups to improve certain aspects of their operations, including cash management, credit card conflicts of interest, internal controls and diversity on their boards of directors.

In the coming year

The city says that over the coming year, in addition to the Governance Commission’s 2021 work plan, the commission will be carrying out a follow-up of all non-profits on the list, and the city’s Secretariat for Governance will accompany them during an implementation of recommendations as well as in the training of their administrators.

Created in 2015, the Governance Commission is mandated to create more transparency and sound management in non-profit organizations which receive funding from the City of Laval, in order to ensure that public funds get used wisely. In addition to auditing them, the commission also has a mandate to look into questions arising about the non-profits’ management.