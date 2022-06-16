Laval’s first eco-centre opens on June 15

Beginning on June 15, residents of Laval are able to access all the services at the city’s very first eco-centre, located at 1205 Dagenais Blvd. West, near Bellerose Blvd. in Vimont.

The first of a planned four ecocentres will allow the city to gather no less than 15,000 tons of recyclable materials annually.

Fabreville city councillor Claude Larochelle, Mayor Stéphane Boyer and Laval-des-Rapides councillor Alexandre Warnet officially opened Laval’s first ecocentre recently.

“The opening of the first of four ecocentres is paving the way towards new habits that Laval residents will be adopting,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“This is an important step we are taking for the sustainable management of residual materials. Without a doubt, this is a plus for the protection of our environment.”

The new eco-centre will allow residents as well as businesses in Laval to rid themselves of many kinds of things in a way that is safe and in keeping with environmental sustainability principles. The new eco-centre will be open during the following hours:

Monday and Tuesday, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm;

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 am to 7:30 pm;

Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 5:30 pm.

Among the materials that will be accepted are hazardous domestic waste (paints, solvents, corrosives, etc.), electronic components, construction materials, mattresses, household appliances including refrigerators, propane cannisters, tires, clothing, branches and cardboard.

45 hectares of natural spaces now protected in Laval

With the recent acquisition of Île Locas, the City of Laval says that since 2021 it has acquired 12 natural spaces all over its territory which will be protected as park and green spaces for use by the public from now on.

The $17 million in purchases were made with the assistance of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) through the CMM’s Trame verte et bleue regional land acquisition program.

The CMM ultimately hopes to link all the parklands in Laval and elsewhere in the Montreal region into a connected green belt where water, vegetation and wild animals can flourish.

“After a year, we can say without any doubt at all that the Trame verte et bleue is already a great success,” said Laval city councillor and executive-committee member Alexandre Warnet, who is responsible to environment dossiers.

“Its implementation has led to the protection of our precious natural areas, which are now conserved for future generations of humans and non-humans alike,” he added.

“What’s more the Trame verte et bleue allows us to have a collective vision for the Greater Montreal region, which is essential since the issues related to loss of biodiversity and climate change don’t stop at municipal boundaries and are interlinked. Strengthened by this success, I am excited by the idea that this is only the start.”