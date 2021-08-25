Laval’s $150,000 Covid vaccine lottery winner is media-shy

Jocelyne Thibodeau ‘does not wish to speak,’ says Quebec Health Ministry official

A woman from Laval who was the winner of the provincial government’s $150,000 first prize in the recent COVID-19 vaccine lottery has told the health ministry she doesn’t want any media publicity and would rather not be contacted by reporters.

Jocelyne Thibodeau won the $150,000 prize in the Aug. 13 drawing. The second and third prizes – $10,000 scholarships – were won by Nathan Francoeur Rivest and Marilou Leroux from Lanaudière and Estrie respectively.

No comment from winner

A spokesperson for the health ministry said Jocelyne Thibodeau had stated that she was not interested in receiving any additional publicity. “Unfortunately, the winner does not wish to speak to the media,” said Marjorie Larouche, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The vaccine lottery was announced by the Quebec Ministry of Health in mid-July in an attempt to win over those Quebecers still holding out from being inoculated against COVID-19 for a range of reasons.

“I think every penny is worth it at this stage of the game,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said of the vaccine lottery when it was first launched. Ultimately, the ministry intends to distribute $2 million in prizes to get any non-vaccinated Quebecers alongside.

First dose needed

Until Aug. 27, the ministry is drawing one prize each week of $150,000 and two scholarships of $10,000 for people between the ages of 12 and 17. A prize of $1 million will be drawn and 16 $20,000 scholarships for youth will be drawn on Sept. 3. Other prizes are also being offered by Bombardier and Air Canada.

The Quebec Health and Social Services Ministry intends to distribute $2 million in prizes to get any non-vaccinated Quebecers inoculated against COVID-19

To be eligible for the weekly prizes, Quebecers must have received their first vaccine dose. Those who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 31 will be eligible for the $1-million grand prize. Eligible Quebecers who wish to take part in the lottery must sign up on the province’s website.

When are the draw dates?

Every Friday from August 6 to September 3. The next draw dates: August 27 (entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 26). September 3: (entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 31). The names of the winners will be announced Tuesdays after the draw, at 10 a.m.

Winners of the September 3 draw will be announced the day of the draw. You only need to register once to be entered in all the draws. You can also enter by phone if you don’t have Internet access. Dial 1-877-644-4545.

Additional prizes

A 90-minute flight for the winner and six guests on a world-class Bombardier business jet produced in Quebec and powered by sustainable aviation fuel. Departure from Montreal or Quebec City

One all-inclusive 7-night package for two at the Sandos Cancun Lifestyle Resort in Cancun, including round-trip economy airfare courtesy of Air Canada

One travel voucher for two for a round-trip business class flight to any destination served by Air Canada

10 travel vouchers for two for a round-trip economy class flight to any destination in Canada served by Air Canada

Three prizes of 100,000 bonus Aeroplan points offered by Air Canada

Five Aeroplan 50K memberships offered by Air Canada

One unlimited water circuit package at Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau for a period of one year, with a massage per month (or $1,500 in cash)

One Sea Doo TRIXX watercraft including a trailer, preparation and transportation to the winner’s home

Security measures

The Quebec health ministry says that security systems will be in place, and nominative information on eligible entrants will not be sent to Loto-Québec for the draw.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux will confirm winners’ identity and contact them to deliver prizes. The process will also be audited by an outside accounting firm.