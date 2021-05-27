Laval woman jailed after embezzling at least $127,000 from mom with Alzheimer’s

A 64-year-old woman from Laval found guilty of misappropriating at least $127,000 from her mother who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was sentenced to two years imprisonment on May 25 at the Laval courthouse.

Lynda Patricia Morinville was found guilty in April of embezzling the sum between 2010 and 2013 from her mother, Carmen Buckley.

According to evidence entered into the record during the trial, Morinville purchased a truck and a trailer for vacationing with the misappropriated amounts.

Quebec Court Judge Marc-André Dagenais ruled that through her actions, Morinville had deprived her mother of healthcare, while the mother’s condition deteriorated.

He also stated that she had probably misappropriated additional amounts.

In a separate civil lawsuit filed by her brother, Morinville has been ordered to reimburse the mother’s estate $268,155, including $40,000 in damages and interest.