Thursday, December 3, 2020
Laval city council

Laval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park

The City of Laval says it has purchased a large riverside green space on des Prairies Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides, with an historic building on...
Home Environment
EnvironmentUrban Planning

Laval wins award at 15th annual Fleurons du Québec

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

City plans to reforest autoroute interchanges to cut impact of heat islands

On Nov. 12, the City of Laval was recognized by agricultural experts from across the province with an award for the city’s project last year to restore a more natural environment to four autoroute merger areas.

The project, which was launched in the spring of 2020, was inspired by the City of Laval’s desire to reduce the impact of heat islands.

The City of Laval has won an award with a new program through which it plans to reforest green spaces like this one at intersections along Autoroutes 15 and 440.

“Keeping in mind the need to adapt the territory to climate change, recognition of this initiave can only make us happy while encouraging us to put into place other innovative solutions in the coming years,” said city councillor for Sainte-Rose and executive-committee member Virginie Dufour who is responsible for environmental dossiers.

Controlling heat islands

The city is working towards reforesting the autoroute interchange areas in order to reduce their contribution to rising temperatures in urban settings. Trees will help to do this. The city plans to plant more than 23,000 shrubs and small trees of around 30 species at the following autoroute intersections:

  • Boulevard des Laurentides and Autoroute 440;
  • Boulevard Industriel and Autoroute 440;
  • Boulevard Chomedey and Autoroute 440;
  • Boulevard Saint-Martin and Autoroute 15.

The project is being conducted in conjunction with the Quebec Ministry of Transport, the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) and Prof. Alain Paquette and his lab team from the Centre d’étude de la forêt (CEF) at UQAM.

Previous articleDiagnostic COVID-19 saliva tests catching on in Laval
Next articleEveryone should test for radon, experts urge during online event
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Laval city council

Laval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park

The City of Laval says it has purchased a large riverside green space on des Prairies Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides, with an historic building on...
Read more
LPD Blue

LPD sting op leads to conviction of 13 men who tried to buy sex from teenage girls

A Montreal media report recently documented how a special unit of the Laval Police Department mounted a sting operation that led ultimately to the...
Read more
Accidents

December 1-7 is National Safe Driving Week

Distracted driving is an important topic, both in the safety sphere and in the context of public discussion. Focus is often placed on the...
Read more

Weather

Latest Articles

Laval city council

Laval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park

The City of Laval says it has purchased a large riverside green space on des Prairies Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides, with an historic building on...
Read more
LPD Blue

LPD sting op leads to conviction of 13 men who tried to buy sex from teenage girls

A Montreal media report recently documented how a special unit of the Laval Police Department mounted a sting operation that led ultimately to the...
Read more
Accidents

December 1-7 is National Safe Driving Week

Distracted driving is an important topic, both in the safety sphere and in the context of public discussion. Focus is often placed on the...
Read more
Education

Collège Citoyen teacher receives Governor General’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Francis Lalande’s winning project combined bicycling and Lachine Canal history A teacher from the Laval-based Collège Citoyen was presented last week with the Governor General’s...
Read more
Environment

Everyone should test for radon, experts urge during online event

‘Radon Action Month’ draws attention to No. 2 cause of lung cancer While many people now associate the month of November with the annual “Movember”...
Read more
Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Laval city council

Laval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park

The City of Laval says it has purchased a large riverside green space on des Prairies Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides, with an historic building on...
Read more
LPD Blue

LPD sting op leads to conviction of 13 men who tried to buy sex from teenage girls

A Montreal media report recently documented how a special unit of the Laval Police Department mounted a sting operation that led ultimately to the...
Read more
Accidents

December 1-7 is National Safe Driving Week

Distracted driving is an important topic, both in the safety sphere and in the context of public discussion. Focus is often placed on the...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Laval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park

Laval Police Department related news

LPD sting op leads to conviction of 13 men who tried...

Laval Police used wrecked vehicles to hammer in their point about the dangers of speeding.

December 1-7 is National Safe Driving Week