Laval welcomes a new assistant director-general

(TLN) Laval’s city councillors have officially approved the nomination of a new assistant director-general for the city. She is Suzie Bélanger.

Bélanger holds a Bachelor’s degree in business and administration, with emphasis on operations management. Among other things, she has held management positions with the federal government.

Known for efficiency

According to the city, Bélanger has a reputation for completing large projects efficiently. The city says that optimizing and modernizing administrative procedures are among her key abilities.

In her new responsibilities, she will be actively taking part in the strategic and operational planning for office services. She has been given a mandate to make the City of Laval’s central administration more efficient.