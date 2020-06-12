Laval to receive $23.3 million from Ottawa in gas tax refund

Laval will be receiving more than $23 million this year from the federal Gas Tax Fund, made possible through taxes collected at the gas pump.

The City of Laval will be getting $23,303,973 from the federal government this year as one of the 1,125 municipalities across Quebec that will also be receiving their share of the Gas Tax Fund which is apportioned out between cities across the country annually.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna made the announcement on Wednesday that municipalities in Quebec have received $495.7 million through the GTF for the 2020–21 fiscal year. The GTF is funded through a tax on gasoline levied at the pump.

Noting that the GTF provides municipalities with funding for their infrastructure needs, the federal ministry pointed out in a statement that Laval used its GTF funding in recent years to add a new line of electric buses which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.