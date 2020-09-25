Laval sets new rules at its facilities following ‘Orange’ COVID-19 status

After Laval was declared an Orange (Alert) zone on Tuesday for COVID-19 by the Quebec government, the city issued a list of new regulations for the number of persons who can gather or take part in activities at the various municipal facilities.

The city says its facilities and services are all operating, although on a modified basis. Here are some examples:

At interior and exterior sports facililties (arenas, indoor pools, soccer and football fields) Nomber of participants: max. of 25 per distinct area. The play area and the spectator area are regarded as distinct from each other. For interior facilities, activities can take place in distinct play areas simultaneously, bringing together 25 participant each. Nature Centre All special activities cancelled. Visits only. Gatherings of more than 25 persons forbidden. Community centres Max. 25 persons per locale, as well as in common areas and waiting areas. Two metres physical distancing, hand washing and face masks mandatory. Maison des arts (Theatre area) Max. 250 persons and mandatory sanitary measures (see above). Libraries Mandatory sanitary measures. No activities involving gatherings. Municipal counters Mandatory sanitary measures. Police stations Mandatory sanitary measures. Four out of six neighbourhood police stations are open on a modified schedule. Hours available here.

Infrastructures managed by city’s partners

The city says it is working with its partners to limit the number of people present at these installations.

As such, the Champfleury community centre, the Centre du Sablon, the Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, Place Bell and Place des aînés are some of the facilities owned by the city and managed by separate organizations that will adjust the occupancy levels in accordance with government requirements as they evolve.

Interior pools and gymnasiums that are located in schools where the city offers activities will be limiting the number of people present.

For any questions or concerns beyond the above-mentioned issues, the city invites residents to contact the Quebec government’s special line for COVID-19: 1 877 644-4545.