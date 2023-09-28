Laval Senior Academy’s homecoming football game brought the community together

Laval Senior Academy’s annual Homecoming event held last Sept. 15 at Gerry Dattilio Park behind LSA marked a successful start to the 2023-2024 school year.

Homecoming is a cherished tradition where the past, present, and aspiring Panthers Football players unite to celebrate the spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

According to, this year’s homecoming proved to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet, drawing together students, alumni, families, and fans for a memorable evening of football action and school spirit.

Gerry Dattilio attended the game, marking his first return since the field’s inauguration in 2008.

The festivities kicked off with the Cadet game at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Juvenile game at 7:30 p.m., both of which showcased the talents and dedication of LSA’s Football Concentration program students.

Both teams played against the Spartiates from école secondaire Calixa-Lavallée. The cadets lost 28 to 6 against the Calixa-Lavallée team, while the juvenile Panthers achieved a resounding 42-0 victory.

LSA’s Football Concentration program is designed to equip students with the fundamental skills and techniques required to play football.

Through this program, students not only learn the mechanics of the game but also cultivate qualities like discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Furthermore, it encourages them to explore other sports, fostering a well-rounded athletic foundation.

“We really need to commend the event organizers, coaches, staff, volunteers, alumni, fans, families, and parents who wholeheartedly support the LSA Panthers Cadet and Juvenile teams,” said Paolo Galati, Chairperson of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.

“The annual Homecoming is a testament to the enduring spirit of Laval Senior Academy,” he added. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to making this event so special for our young athletes and the entire LSA community.”