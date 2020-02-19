Laval seeks to reassure residents about recycling

Following some recent news reports questioning the future of some recycling depots in the City of Montreal, the City of Laval says it wants to assure its residents that Laval’s Tricentris recycling centre isn’t affected.

City reacts as Montreal faces escalating recycling crisis

A news release issued by Tricentris earlier this month said the organization was managing to operate its recycling triage centres to 95 – 99 per cent efficiency following the investment of money to improve procedures.

The city suggests that Laval residents should continue with the good recycling practices they’ve acquired up to now, while striving to help improve the city’s overall recycling and waste disposal performance.