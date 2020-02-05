Laval Police urge sexual assault victims to come forward

Michel Ianri, 59, was arrested by Laval Police on July 23, 2019 on suspicion of sexual assaults allegedly committed between 1986 to 1990. Known as Mike, Ianri was the manager of an arcade during the 1980s located on Laurel Boulevard in Laval-des-Rapides. Witnesses reported that the suspect had invited minors to his home to consume drugs and engage in sexual contact. His victims were mainly young males.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Division believe that there are other unidentified victims involved. On September 18, 2019, the accused appeared at Laval courthouse charged on several counts, including sexual assault, and incitement of sexual contact (touching). He was released with conditions, and will return to court on March 24, 2020.

Anyone who has been a victim of this individual is requested to contact the Laval Police Service to file an official complaint on the INFO LINE 450-662-INFO (4636), or call 911. Please cite file LVL 180628-034.