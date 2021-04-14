Laval Police seize ‘shisha’ during contraband raid

The Laval Police Department says it executed a search warrant recently as part of an operation to crack down on contraband tobacco, consisting primarily of the Middle Eastern tobacco product known as “shisha.”

The LPD says an investigation had been underway since February, following information received from the Montreal Police about illegal tobacco products being sold in Laval.

LPD investigators executed three search warrants in Laval, including one in Chomedey where the products in question were allegedly being sold.

Charges are currently pending from the provincial office of the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP).

What was seized:

$257,035 in cash (Cdn.)

in cash (Cdn.) 800 kgs. of shisha, value estimated at $253,146

value estimated at $253,146 2 vehicles worth an estimated $12,000

According to the LPD, Operation Tarif (as it was called) required the deployment of 25 LPD police officers.

In addition, assistance was provided by special squads from Accès Tabac and Équinoxe, and crime scene technicians.

The Montreal Police Department also provided help, says the LPD.

The Accès Tabac unit, which is overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Public Security, was created by the provincial government in 2001 with a mandate to focus on contraband tobacco.

The LPD says that anyone who wants to report what they believe could be illegal activities by persons dealing in narcotics or contraband tobacco can do so by calling the force’s confidential Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or 911.