Laval Police seeking fraudsters who cheated Facebook seller out of a $15,000 Rolex

The Laval Police Dept. issued this photo of the Rolex stolen by fraud artists.

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspected male fraud artists who deceived a man from Laval last fall into selling them a $15,000 Rolex watch in exchange for an envelope filled mostly with newsprint cut up to appear like money.

According to the LPD, the victimized seller had posted the watch for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

After chatting by phone with one of the suspects, the seller agreed to a meeting.

One of the suspects handed the seller an envelope, which contained the agreed sum.

However, the suspect briefly took back the envelope, while checking on the condition of the watch, then handed back what appears to have been a second envelope containing cut up newspaper clippings, with a $100 bill on top.

The victim only realized after the deal was concluded and the suspects were gone that he’d been had.

The LPD believes the perpetrators are responsible for other similar scams, involving the fraudulent purchase of luxury merchandise, in the Montreal region.

The suspects are described as English-speaking males in their 40s, black hair, dark eyes, and of medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD’s Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or 911. The file number is LVL-211130-014.