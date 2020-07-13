Laval Police seek witnesses to hit-and-run that resulted in injury

The Laval Police Department is hoping that anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run accident that took place in Pont-Viau around 10 pm on June 11, resulting in serious injury to a motorcyclist, will come forward to help with the investigation.

According to the LPD, a motorcyclist was driving north on des Laurentides Blvd. A grey Dodge Grand Caravan headed in the same direction decided to make a u-turn at the corner of Tourangeau St. and cut off the motorcyclist while doing so.

Although the motorcyclist tried to avoid the other vehicle, he was unable to and the two collided, resulting in serious injuries to the motorcyclist as well as considerable damage to the motorcycle.

According to the police, the driver of the Grand Caravan never stopped and continued south on des Laurentides.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information that could be useful is encouraged to call the LPD’s Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL-200611-077.