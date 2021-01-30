Laval Police seek suspect wanted for Jan. 6 Sainte-Dorothée firebombing

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to indentify a suspect seen in a security camera video throwing a molotov cocktail on the night of Jan. 6 at a home on Bord-de-l ‘Eau Rd. in Sainte-Dorothée, causing a fire.

According to the LPD, the suspect broke a window, then hurled the firebomb inside the home where it caused an unspecified amount of damage. Images of the suspect captured by a security camera show him leaving along Bord-de-l‘Eau Rd. towards Samson Blvd.

A video of the suspect in action: https://youtu.be/lv4KFCXu6eE

Any information that could help identify the suspect can be shared with the LPD through their confidential Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or by calling 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 210106 008.