Saturday, January 30, 2021
Laval Police seek suspect wanted for Jan. 6 Sainte-Dorothée firebombing

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to indentify a suspect seen in a security camera video throwing a molotov cocktail on the night of Jan. 6 at a home on Bord-de-l ‘Eau Rd. in Sainte-Dorothée, causing a fire.

According to the LPD, the suspect broke a window, then hurled the firebomb inside the home where it caused an unspecified amount of damage. Images of the suspect captured by a security camera show him leaving along Bord-de-l‘Eau Rd. towards Samson Blvd.

A video of the suspect in action: https://youtu.be/lv4KFCXu6eE

Any information that could help identify the suspect can be shared with the LPD through their confidential Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or by calling 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 210106 008.

Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

