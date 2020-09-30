Laval Police seek suspect in alleged identity theft

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public’s aid to collaborate in identifying a suspect who has committed identity theft, by substituting the photo of an identified driver’s license with the contact details of a victim residing in Laval.

Last January, the suspect allegedly attempted to commit fraud valued at $16,000 in a clothing store using a false driver’s license. The deal was not concluded, but the identity theft is still under investigation by the SPL.

The Laval Police Department provided this image of the false driver’s license allegedly used by the suspect.

Description of the suspect:

– Caucasian male, approximately 35-years old

-Short brown hair

Anyone who has information about this individual can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450- 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the LVL file 200 106 039.