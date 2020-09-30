Laval Police seek suspect in alleged identity theft

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public’s aid to collaborate in identifying a suspect who has committed identity theft, by substituting the photo of an identified driver’s license with the contact details of a victim residing in Laval.
Last January, the suspect allegedly attempted to commit fraud valued at $16,000 in a clothing store using a false driver’s license. The deal was not concluded, but the identity theft is still under investigation by the SPL.
Description of the suspect:
– Caucasian male, approximately 35-years old
-Short brown hair
Anyone who has information about this individual can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450- 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the LVL file 200 106 039.